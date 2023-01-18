Intex Staari 11 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Staari 11 Intex Staari 11 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 4,409 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2400 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Staari 11 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Staari 11 now with free delivery.