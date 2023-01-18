 Intex Staari 11 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Staari 11

    Intex Staari 11 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 4,409 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2400 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Staari 11 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Staari 11 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,409
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    8 MP + 2 MP
    2400 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Staari 11 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 2400 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • 2400 mAh
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 220 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 220 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    • Dual
    • F2.0
    • Burst mode
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera 2 MP Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 145.4 mm
    • 150 grams
    • 9.1 mm
    • Black, Champagne
    • 71.7 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 65.96 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • Staari 11
    • Intex
    • September 20, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 0.602 W/kg, Body: 0.978 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    Performance
    • 32 bit
    • Spreadtrum SC9850
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • Mali-T820 MP1
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Up to 11.4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Staari 11 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Staari 11 in India?

    Intex Staari 11 price in India at 4,495 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP + 2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9850; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Staari 11?

    How many colors are available in Intex Staari 11?

    How long does the Intex Staari 11 last?

    What is the Intex Staari 11 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Staari 11 Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Staari 11