 Intex Aqua Y4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Y4

    Intex Aqua Y4 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 4,222 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Y4 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Y4 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25940/heroimage/intex-aqua-y4-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25940/images/Design/intex-aqua-y4-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25940/images/Design/intex-aqua-y4-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25940/images/Design/intex-aqua-y4-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25940/images/Design/intex-aqua-y4-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,222
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1700 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Intex Aqua Y4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 1700 mAh
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 1700 mAh
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Up to 298 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 298 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus
    Design
    • Black, Silver, White, Champagne
    • 8.7 mm
    • 136 mm
    • 67.5 mm
    • 132 grams
    Display
    • TFT
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 218 ppi
    • 60.67 %
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • July 2, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Aqua Y4
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • Intex
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6572
    • Mali-400
    • 512 MB
    • Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Aqua Y4 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Y4 in India?

    Intex Aqua Y4 price in India at 2,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 1700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Y4?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Y4?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Y4 last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Y4 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Y4 Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Aqua Y4