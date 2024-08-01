 Iqoo Pad Air Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iqoo Tablet
IQOO Pad Air is a Android v13 tablet, speculated price is Rs 20,790 in India with Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 01 August 2024
Key Specs
₹20,790 (speculated)
11.5 inches (29.21 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
Android v13
8 GB
530 grams
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

IQOO Pad Air Price in India

The starting price for the IQOO Pad Air in India is Rs. 20,790.  This is the IQOO Pad Air base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gray Crystal and Lan Ting.

IQOO Pad Air

Gray Crystal, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
Upcoming

IQOO Pad Air Competitors

Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • Abyss Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 6 GB RAM
₹20,999 ₹34,000
Realme Pad 2
  • Imagination Grey
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 6 GB RAM
₹17,999 ₹28,999
realme Pad 2 WiFi
  • Imagination Grey
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 6 GB RAM
₹17,999 ₹24,999
Oukitel RT3
  • Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 4 GB RAM
₹21,799 ₹35,000
Iqoo Pad Air Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    8500 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 44W

  • Height

    259.73 mm

  • Weight

    530 grams

  • Colours

    Gray Crystal, Lan Ting

  • Width

    176 mm

  • Thickness

    6.67 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    11.5 inches (29.21 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1840x2800 px (QHD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    85.81 %

  • Pixel Density

    291 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Brand

    iQOO

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    July 31, 2024 (Expected)

  • Model

    Pad Air

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Custom UI

    Origin OS

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • NFC

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 650

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
    Iqoo Pad Air