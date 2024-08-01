Iqoo Pad Air Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iqoo Tablet

IQOO Pad Air
Gray Crystal, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
The starting price for the IQOO Pad Air in India is Rs. 20,790. This is the IQOO Pad Air base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gray Crystal and Lan Ting.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.