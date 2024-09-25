 Lenovo Tab M11 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab M11

Lenovo Tab M11 is a Android v13 tablet, speculated price is Rs 14,890 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor and 4 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 25 September 2024
LenovoTabM11_Capacity_7040mAh
LenovoTabM11_RAM_4GB
LenovoTabM11_ScreenSize_11.0inches(27.94cm)
Key Specs
₹14,890 (speculated)
11.0 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v13
4 GB
465 grams
Lenovo Tab M11 Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M11 in India is Rs. 14,890.  This is the Lenovo Tab M11 base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Luna Grey and Seafoam.

Lenovo Tab M11

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Luna Grey, Seafoam
Upcoming
Lenovo Tab M11 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    7040 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Colours

    Luna Grey, Seafoam

  • Width

    166.3 mm

  • Thickness

    7.2 mm

  • Weight

    465 grams

  • Height

    225.3 mm

  • Screen Size

    11.0 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    206 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    93.97 %

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Launch Date

    September 25, 2024 (Expected)

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Model

    Tab M11

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle (80° field-of-view), Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G52 MC2

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G88

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Lenovo Tab M11 News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

    Lenovo Tab M11