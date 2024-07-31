 Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। xiaomi Tablet
Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro is a Android v14 tablet, speculated price is Rs 17,599 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor and 6 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 31 July 2024
Key Specs
₹17,599 (speculated)
12.1 inches (30.73 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Android v14
6 GB
571 grams
See full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro in India is Rs. 17,599.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Dark Grey, Smoke Grey and Shallow Bay Blue. ...Read More

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro

Dark Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
Upcoming
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 4 GB RAM
Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro Full Specifications

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, v3.0, 33W

  • Standby time

    Up to 1360 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    10000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Colours

    Dark Grey, Smoke Grey, Shallow Bay Blue

  • Height

    280 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Metal

  • Weight

    571 grams

  • Thickness

    7.52 mm

  • Width

    181.85 mm

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v3

  • Screen Size

    12.1 inches (30.73 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1600x2560 px (QHD (2k))

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    83.66 %

  • Pixel Density

    249 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Launch Date

    July 31, 2024 (Expected)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Model

    Redmi Pad Pro

  • Custom UI

    HyperOS

  • Brand

    Xiaomi

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Custom Watermark

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording Features

    Short Video Mode

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

  • Graphics

    Adreno 710

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1.5 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro