Honor Pad 9 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। honor Tablet

Honor Pad 9 is a Android v13 tablet, speculated price is Rs 18,690 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 04 September 2024
Key Specs
₹18,690 (speculated)
12.1 inches (30.73 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Android v13
8 GB
555 grams
Honor Pad 9 Price in India

The starting price for the Honor Pad 9 in India is Rs. 18,690.  This is the Honor Pad 9 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Muguang White , Sky Blue and Starry Sky Gray.

Honor Pad 9

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Muguang White , Sky Blue , Starry Sky Gray
Upcoming
Honor Pad 9 Full Specifications

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 35W

  • Capacity

    8300 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Thickness

    6.9 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Width

    180.1 mm

  • Colours

    Muguang White , Sky Blue , Starry Sky Gray

  • Weight

    555 grams

  • Height

    278.2 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    85.02 %

  • Display Type

    TFT LCD

  • Pixel Density

    249 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Screen Size

    12.1 inches (30.73 cm)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Launch Date

    September 4, 2024 (Expected)

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Custom UI

    Magic UI

  • Model

    Pad 9

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Honor

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Filters

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

  • Graphics

    Adreno 710

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
    Honor Pad 9