 Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Home Tablets in India Samsung Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 is a Android v14 tablet, speculated price is Rs 52,550 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor and 6 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 22 August 2024
SamsungGalaxyTabActive5_Capacity_5050mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabActive5_RAM_6GB
SamsungGalaxyTabActive5_ScreenSize_8.0inches(20.32cm)
Key Specs
₹52,550 (speculated)
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Android v14
6 GB
433 grams
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 in India is Rs. 52,550.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5050 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68

  • Colours

    Black

  • Weight

    433 grams

  • Width

    126.8 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Thickness

    10.1 mm

  • Height

    213.8 mm

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v5

  • Display Type

    TFT LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    68.69 %

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    283 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Launch Date

    August 22, 2024 (Expected)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano SIM2: Nano

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Network

    5G: Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab Active 5

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    No

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 6GHz

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    Samsung Exynos 1380

  • Graphics

    Mali-G68 MP5

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

    Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5