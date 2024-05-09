 Xiaomi Redmi Pad Se Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। xiaomi Tablet
Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 09 May 2024
Key Specs
₹12,999
11.0 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
Android v13
4 GB
478 grams
Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE in India is Rs. 12,999.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Lavender Purple, Graphite Gray and Mint Green. ...Read More

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE Competitors

37% OFF
Wishtel IRA T811
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹11,999 ₹18,999
Buy Now
Xiaomi Redmi Pad Se Wishtel Ira T811
25% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹14,990 ₹19,999
Buy Now
Xiaomi Redmi Pad Se Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Lte
Lenovo Tab M9
  • Frost Blue
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 3 GB RAM
₹10,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi Pad Se Lenovo Tab M9
Lenovo Tab M11
  • Seaform Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 8 GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi Pad Se Lenovo Tab M11

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Se Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Standby time

    Up to 1032 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • Colours

    Lavender Purple, Graphite Gray, Mint Green

  • Build Material

    Case: Aluminium

  • Height

    255.53 mm

  • Width

    167.08 mm

  • Weight

    478 grams

  • Thickness

    7.36 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    82.46 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen

  • Screen Resolution

    1200x1920 px (FULL HD)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    206 ppi

  • Screen Size

    11.0 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Model

    Redmi Pad SE

  • Brand

    Xiaomi

  • Launch Date

    April 24, 2024 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    MIUI Pad

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 610

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
    Xiaomi Redmi Pad Se