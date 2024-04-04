Apple iPad 10th Gen now available with a 7% price drop on Flipkart - Check details

The Apple iPad 10th Generation presents a compelling offer on Flipkart, where it's currently available at an enticing price. Initially listed at ₹39,900, the iPad 10th Gen is now discounted to Rs. 36,900, marking a 7% reduction. Moreover, customers can leverage additional savings through exchange offers. Flipkart extends an exchange discount of up to Rs. 21,400 for those trading in their old iPhone 13 mini in good condition. Additionally, an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 is available on ICICI credit cards, further enhancing the affordability of the iPad.

Also Read: iPhone 15 Plus gets a massive price cut!

Apple iPad 10th Generation: Details

In terms of specifications, the iPad 10th Gen features a flat-edge design and supports 5G connectivity. Notably, it replaces the lightning port with a Type-C port for charging, accommodating Android users with a universal charging solution. The device also includes a 10.9-inch display and integrates a fingerprint scanner within the power button for added security. With slimmer bezels, it aligns closely with the design language of other iPads.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 12-megapixel camera sensors on both the front and back, offering decent photography capabilities. Despite being powered by the older A14 Bionic chipset, the iPad 10th Gen delivers commendable real-world performance, suitable for various tasks and activities. Additionally, it supports accessories like the magic keyboard folio cover, further enhancing its versatility.

Overall, the iPad 10th Generation provides a satisfactory entry point into the Apple ecosystem, coupled with the assurance of receiving future software upgrades, which contribute to its longevity and value proposition.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!