 Karbonn K9 Viraat Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn K9 Viraat

    Karbonn K9 Viraat is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,090 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K9 Viraat from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K9 Viraat now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,090
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    3.2 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Karbonn K9 Viraat Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2800 mAh
    • 3.2 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • 2800 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3.2 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 10.7 mm
    • 171 grams
    • 79 mm
    • Champagne Gold
    • 153 mm
    Display
    • 68.83 %
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • No
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • K9 Viraat
    • Karbonn
    • August 23, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6580
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Karbonn K9 Viraat FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn K9 Viraat in India?

    Karbonn K9 Viraat price in India at 5,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (3.2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn K9 Viraat?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn K9 Viraat?

    How long does the Karbonn K9 Viraat last?

    What is the Karbonn K9 Viraat Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn K9 Viraat Waterproof?

    Karbonn K9 Viraat