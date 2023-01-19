 Karbonn Aura Sleek 4g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G

    Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,990 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,990
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G Price in India

    Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G price in India starts at Rs.5,990. The lowest price of Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G is Rs.5,668 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Aura Sleek 4g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 130 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 130 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 4 Hours(4G) / Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 4 Hours(4G) / Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    Camera
    • No
    • No
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection
    Design
    • 8.8 mm
    • 71.5 mm
    • Grey, Champagne
    • 174 grams
    • 145.6 mm
    Display
    • 66.05 %
    • 196 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Aura Sleek 4G
    • Karbonn
    • No
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 17, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6737M
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP1
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Karbonn Aura Sleek 4g FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G in India?

    Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G price in India at 5,668 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G?

    How long does the Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G last?

    What is the Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G Waterproof?

    Karbonn Aura Sleek 4g