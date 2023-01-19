 Karbonn Titanium Vista Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Karbonn Phones Karbonn Titanium Vista

    Karbonn Titanium Vista

    Karbonn Titanium Vista is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,299 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium Vista from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium Vista now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29303/heroimage/karbonn-titanium-vista-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29303/images/Design/karbonn-titanium-vista-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,299
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    3.2 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,299
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2300 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 5,986 M.R.P. ₹6,490
    Buy Now

    Karbonn Titanium Vista Price in India

    Karbonn Titanium Vista price in India starts at Rs.5,299. The lowest price of Karbonn Titanium Vista is Rs.5,986 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Titanium Vista price in India starts at Rs.5,299. The lowest price of Karbonn Titanium Vista is Rs.5,986 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Titanium Vista Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2300 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 3.2 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 2300 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 3.2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • Grey
    • 131 grams
    • 145 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    • 71.6 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 441 ppi
    • 66.23 %
    General
    • No
    • Titanium Vista
    • Karbonn
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 5, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6580
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Karbonn Titanium Vista FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn Titanium Vista in India?

    Karbonn Titanium Vista price in India at 5,986 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (3.2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Titanium Vista?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn Titanium Vista?

    What is the Karbonn Titanium Vista Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn Titanium Vista Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Karbonn Titanium Vista