 Kechao K08 - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Kechao K08

Kechao K08

Kechao K08 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,199 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1200 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Kechao K08 from HT Tech. Buy Kechao K08 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 December 2023
Key Specs
₹1,199
64 MB
2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
1.3 MP
1200 mAh
32 MB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Kechao K08 Price in India

The starting price for the Kechao K08 in India is Rs. 1,199.  This is the Kechao K08 base model with 32 MB RAM and 64 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold.

Kechao K08

(32 MB RAM,64 MB Storage) - Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Kechao K08 Full Specifications

  • 1.3 MP
  • 1200 mAh
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • 1200 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Single
  • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom
  • Gold
  • TFT
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • 167 ppi
  • February 25, 2022 (Official)
  • Kechao
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Yes
  • Torch Light
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • 3.5 mm
  • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Yes
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 32 MB
  • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes
  • Yes, Limited
  • Yes, Up to 8 GB
  • 64 MB
    Kechao K08