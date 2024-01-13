Amazon Republic Day Sale: Massive discounts on top smartphone brands from Apple to Samsung

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024: Amazon's much-anticipated Great Republic Day 2024 sale is now live, welcoming everyone to indulge in a shopping spree. Prime subscribers enjoyed a head start, but now, the sale is open to all until January 18. As the e-commerce giant's first major event of the year, it brings forth a treasure trove of discounts and bundled offers spanning smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, TVs, and various electronics. Products included in this article 14% OFF Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Midnight (24,326) 39% OFF HONOR 90 (Emerald Green, 8GB + 256GB) | India's First Eye Risk-Free Display | 200MP Main & 50MP Selfie Camera | Segment First Quad-Curved AMOLED Screen | Without Charger (1,315) 41% OFF Motorola razr 40 Ultra (Viva Magenta, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3.6" External AMOLED Display | 6.9" AMOLED 165Hz Display | 32MP Selfie Camera |30W TurboPower Charging | Android 13 (232) 14% OFF Redmi Note 13 5G (Arctic White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | MTK Dimensity 6080 5G | 7.6mm, Slimmest Note Ever 27% OFF Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) (1,312)

List of Best Selling Products

For those eyeing the latest smartphones, this sale is a golden opportunity. Amazon is slashing prices on popular models from leading brands such as Apple, Samsung, Honor, Motorola, Redmi, and many more. What's even more enticing is the additional 10 percent instant discount available for SBI credit card users opting for EMI transactions.

But that's not all- premium smartphone buyers can enjoy attractive exchange offers, making it the perfect time to upgrade. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders are in for a treat, with unlimited 5 percent cashback on their purchases and a chance to win rewards of up to Rs. 5000 during the Republic Day Sale.

It's essential to keep in mind that prices might fluctuate throughout the sale, so don't miss out on these fantastic deals to kickstart the year with a brand-new smartphone.

Amazon Republic Day Sale: 7 Key Points to Consider When Purchasing a Smartphone

Display: Consider size, resolution, and display type. Larger screens are fantastic for media viewing, but smaller ones may be more comfortable to hold and use up less battery life - greater resolutions offer clearer pictures, but may drain the battery faster.

Camera: If you enjoy taking images, consider megapixels, aperture size, and other features such as night mode or zoom.

Processor and RAM: These impact how fast the phone runs several apps and handles demanding tasks; for a seamless experience, go for at least 4GB of RAM and a decent processor.

Storage: Select enough storage space for your activities, images, and movies; 64GB is a fine starting point, but consider 128GB or more if you keep a lot of media.

Battery: Consider your usage patterns and choose a battery that will last you a full day on a single charge.

OS: Android and iOS are the two primary operating systems, with Android offering more customisation and iOS noted for its simplicity and tight connectivity with Apple devices.

Budget: Be realistic about how much money you have to spend. Keep in mind that flagship phones have all the best features, but they're also the most expensive. If you're strapped for cash, look at mid-range or budget phones instead.

Here are the best Amazon Republic Day Sale deals on the top 5 Smartphones:

1. Apple iPhone 13

The first product that is available during the Amazon Republic Day Sale is the iPhone 13. This phone boasts a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460 ppi. This HDR-enabled display delivers exceptional brightness, contrast, and color accuracy, making it perfect for watching videos, playing games, and browsing the web. Powering the iPhone 13 is the A15 Bionic chip, which Apple claims is the fastest chip in a smartphone. This chip ensures smooth and responsive performance, even when handling demanding tasks like gaming and video editing.

The iPhone 13 features a dual-camera system on the back, consisting of a wide-angle lens with an f/1.6 aperture and an ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Both cameras have 12MP sensors, and they offer a number of impressive features, including sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) on the main lens, Night mode for low-light photography, and Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field. The front-facing camera also has a 12MP sensor and it supports features like Portrait mode and Smart HDR 4.

The iPhone 13 comes in a variety of storage options, starting at 128GB and going up to 512GB. It also supports a variety of connectivity options, including 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. The battery life of the iPhone 13 is rated at up to 19 hours of video playback, which is an improvement over the iPhone 12.

Specifications Display: 6.10-inch Battery: 3095mAh Processor: Apple A15 Bionic Rear camera: 12 MP OS: iOS 15 Storage: 128GB

2. HONOR 90 5G

The next on the list that is available during the Amazon Republic Day Sale is the Honor 90 5G, a sleek and powerful smartphone that's sure to impress. It boasts a large 6.7-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for browsing the web, watching videos, or gaming. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition processor, which is paired with 8GB or 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB or 512GB of storage. This combination ensures that the phone can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease.

One of the standout features of the Honor 90 5G is its camera system. On the back, there's a triple-camera setup with a massive 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. This impressive setup allows you to take stunning photos and videos in any lighting condition. On the front, there's a 50MP selfie camera that's perfect for capturing those all-important social media snaps.

The Honor 90 5G is also equipped with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. This means that you can get a full charge in just around 45 minutes, so you'll never be caught with a dead phone again. The phone also runs on MagicOS 7.1, which is based on Android 13. This latest operating system provides a smooth and user-friendly experience, with access to all the latest Google apps and services.

Specifications Display: 6.7-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Rear camera: 200 MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB

3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Released in June 2023, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is a foldable phone that boasts a sleek and modern design alongside powerful specs. Unfolding to reveal a large 6.9-inch P-OLED display with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, it's perfect for immersive viewing and gaming. This vibrant screen boasts a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels, ensuring sharp and detailed visuals. Powering this beauty is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, making for a lag-free experience even when multitasking or running demanding apps. Storage-wise, you get 256GB of internal space, which should be enough for most users, but there's no microSD card slot for expansion.

On the photography front, the Razr 40 Ultra sports a dual rear camera system consisting of a 12MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. While not the most impressive setup on the market, it takes decent photos in good lighting conditions and is suitable for capturing everyday moments. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32MP front-facing camera housed within the cover display.

Fueling the Razr 40 Ultra is a 3800mAh battery, which might seem a bit small for such a powerful phone. However, Motorola claims it can last a full day on a single charge thanks to optimized software and the efficient processor. When it comes to recharging, the phone supports 30W fast charging, so you can get back up and running quickly.

In terms of software, the Razr 40 Ultra runs on Android 13 with Motorola's MyUX skin on top. This custom interface offers some additional features and customizations, but it's generally lightweight and bloatware-free. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

Specifications Display: 6.90-inch Battery: 3800mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Rear camera: 200 MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB

4. Redmi Note 13 5G

The second-last on this list that is available during the Amazon Republic Day Sale is the Redmi Note 13 5G, boasts a stunning 6.67-inch AMOLED display with super-thin bezels for an immersive viewing experience, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor for smooth performance and multitasking. Capture stunning photos with the triple rear camera system featuring a 108MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide lens, and 2MP macro lens, while selfies shine with the 13MP front camera. Choose from 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM for seamless app switching and 128GB or 256GB of storage for all your files and games. Power through your day with the long-lasting 5000mAh battery and get a quick boost thanks to 33W fast charging. Enjoy the latest Android 13 operating system with MIUI 14 on top for a user-friendly and customizable experience. All of this is packed into a sleek and lightweight design with IP53 water resistance for added peace of mind. Whether you're a gamer, photographer, or just looking for a great all-around phone, the Redmi Note 13 5G has something to offer everyone.

Specifications Display: 6.67-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Rear camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB



5. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G base variant arrives as a sleek and powerful contender in the smartphone arena, packed with top-tier features that redefine mobile experiences. It comes with a vibrant 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-responsive scrolling and gaming. Corning Gorilla Victus Plus shields the screen from scratches and bumps, while HDR10+ technology unleashes vivid colors and stunning contrast, making every visual pop. Under the hood, a blazing-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM, ensures seamless multitasking and effortless handling of even the most demanding apps and games. Whether you're editing high-resolution videos, playing graphically intensive games, or juggling multiple tasks at once, the Samsung Galaxy S23 delivers. Capture stunning photos and videos with the versatile triple-lens rear camera system. The 50 MP main camera captures sharp details and vibrant colors, while the 12MP ultrawide lens expands your perspective, and the 10MP telephoto lens brings distant objects closer with 3x optical zoom. On the front, a 10MP selfie camera ensures you always look your best in video calls and social media snaps.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 power through your day with a long-lasting 4,000mAh battery. And when it's time to refuel, fast charging capabilities get you back up and running in no time. Choose from 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage options to keep your precious memories, apps, and games close at hand. Additionally, IP68 water and dust resistance gives you peace of mind knowing your phone can handle the occasional splash or drizzle.

Specifications Display: 6.67-inch Battery: 3900mAh Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear camera: 50MP + 12MP + 10MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB



Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple iPhone 13 Super Retina XDR OLED display A15 Bionic chip wide-angle lens HONOR 90 5G 120Hz refresh rate Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor 200MP Camera Motorola Razr 40 Ultra P-OLED display 32MP Selfie camera 3800mAh battery Redmi Note 13 5G 6.67-inch AMOLED display 5000mAh battery 33W fast charger Samsung Galaxy S23 5G 120Hz refresh rate HDR10+ technology Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

