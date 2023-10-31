Apple Event October 2023: M3-powered iMac LAUNCHED! Know what makes it special

Apple Scary Fast Event 2023: After nearly 3 years, Apple has finally refreshed its Mac lineup and unveiled the M3-powered iMac. The announcement comes after Apple revealed its next-generation Apple Silicon chipset, the M3. This year is pretty special for Apple as iMac, its desktop, turned 25. Introduced in 1998, the iMac has been one of Apple's longest-selling products. Apple last brought out a new iMac in 2021, and since then it has been running on the M1 chip while missing out on the upgrade to M2. But this time around, the Cupertino-based tech giant has made sure that its new iMac gets an upgrade.

From features, and specifications to price, know all about the new M3-powered iMac launched at Apple's Scary Fast 2023 event.

Apple M3-powered iMac: Features and specifications

The new M3-powered iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with a resolution of 4480x2520 pixels. It supports both P3 Wide Color Gamut as well as Apple's True Tone technology. But that's not the most impressive thing about the new iMac. It gets Apple's new M3 chip featuring an 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory. With a focus on gaming as well, the new iMac supports hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing for better and more accurate lighting and shadows. It also features Apple's 16-core Neural Engine and the latest media engine under the hood.

At launch, John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering said, “Millions of users absolutely love iMac for its stunning design and expansive 24-inch, 4.5K Retina display that's the perfect size to spread out with all their favorite apps and get things done.”

According to Apple, the new M3-powered iMac is up to 4X faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch iMac and up to 2.5X faster than the most popular 27-inch iMac, courtesy of the M3 upgrade. Interestingly, Apple also claims that it is 2X as fast as the M1 iMac which launched in 2021!

“The new iMac with M3 is incredible for anyone, especially those who haven't yet upgraded from Intel, providing a giant leap in performance and capabilities only possible with Apple silicon”, Ternus added further.

Other features include a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, the ability to connect external display running at 4K 60Hz, a six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers, support for Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos, Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4 ports.

Apple M3-powered iMac: Pricing and availability

The M3-powered iMac is available in 8-core and 10-core GPU configurations, as well as 256GB and 512GB storage options. The 8-core GPU and 256GB storage iMac starts at $1299 in the US and Rs. 134900 in India. On the other hand, the 10-core GPU and 256GB storage iMac is priced at $1499 or Rs. 154900, while the top-end 10-core GPU and 512GB storage iMac will set you back $1699 or Rs. 174900.

All the iMacs are available for pre-order starting today and will get shipped to you on November 7. The new M3-powered iMacs can be purchased in seven finishes - Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Yellow, Orange, and Purple.