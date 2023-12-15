Wings Nuvobook S2 Review: A stellar study companion, but does it also soar into the professional arena? Find out

Wings Nuvobook S2 Review: In September 2023, Wings, the Indian tech brand, officially entered the PC segment by unveiling its first-ever laptop series – the Wings Nuvobook series. This series, which includes models like the S1, S2, V1, and Pro, caters to a wide range of user needs, covering everything from basic tasks like general productivity, web browsing, and entertainment to more demanding activities such as gaming, editing, and even designing.

We had the opportunity to thoroughly test and review the Wings Nuvobook S2 laptop, which is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor. Setting itself apart with a metallic body, a spacious 15.6-inch screen, and the convenience of a USB Type-C port, all priced under Rs. 30,000, it offers a level of desirability comparable to Windows laptops from HP, or Lenovo, which typically start at a much higher price point. This makes it an appealing choice for those seeking a premium appearance at an affordable price point. For a more in-depth analysis, dive into our comprehensive review.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

Wings Nuvobook S2 Review: Design

The build quality of the Wings Nuvobook S2 is simple, but praiseworthy, thanks to its aluminum alloy construction. In the captivating blue variant that we have at our disposal, it adds a touch of modern elegance suitable for college students and professionals alike. However, professionals can explore other trendy shades to suit their preferences. The laptop's build exudes solidity, and its elevation from the bottom enhances heat dissipation. While the single-hand lid opening test was successful, there was a slight lift in the bottom chassis initially.

The keyboard comes equipped with a dedicated tenkey and provides decent response during typing. The trackpad functions seamlessly with multi-touch support, although a softer touch for the right and left clicks would have been appreciated. Examining the sides offers a range of connectivity options, including two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, an HDMI port, and a USB-C connector. In short, the Wings Nuvobook S2 not only presents an outstanding design but also incorporates all the essential connectivity features at an attractive price point.

Wings Nuvobook S2 Review: Display

The Wings Nuvobook S2 boasts a vibrant 15.6-inch IPS LCD display that stands out even in the entry-level category. The colour reproduction and sharpness are impressive, elevating the visual experience for various activities. Whether indulging in movie marathons, scrolling through social media, or catching up on shows, the panel delivers stunning graphics that are easy on the eyes. The brightness levels are more than sufficient for indoor usage and prove to be reliable even when working outdoors. Personally, I wrote my articles in an outdoor setting without encountering any visibility issues.

Considering its price point, the display of the Wings Nuvobook S2 emerges as one of the better ones in its category, offering a delightful visual experience that exceeded my expectations.

Wings Nuvobook S2 Review: Performance

This combination of specs makes for a fairly capable daily work machine. And If you deal with 10-12 Google Chrome tabs, MS Word, Spotify streaming, and WhatsApp running simultaneously all day, the Nuvobook S2 will keep chewing through the workloads with ease. I did not see any stutter or lag, or random app shutdowns during my usage.

The Wings Nuvobook S2 is equipped with an 11th Gen i3 (1125G4) CPU, boasting a base clock speed of 2.00GHz and a Turbo boost of up to 3.7GHz, complemented by Intel Integrated UHD graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a spacious 512GB SSD. Engaging in daily multitasking involving productivity apps proved to be a seamless experience, ensuring smooth transitions between tasks such as using Microsoft Office, browsing the internet, and watching movies.

However, when it comes to gaming and graphics editing, the laptop shows its limitations. While toggling between multiple Chrome tabs, streaming songs, and messaging all day, the Wings Nuvobook S2 will chew through the workloads with ease. However, intense gaming experiences, such as GTA Vice City at extreme graphics, revealed noticeable tremors. Adjusting the settings helped alleviate frame drops, but it's essential to note that the Nuvobook S2 isn't tailored for gaming. It does, however, handle basic editing in tools like Canva and Adobe Spark, although graphics-heavy software like InDesign and Photoshop might strain its capabilities.

On the software front, the laptop operates on Windows 11 Home, offering a user-friendly interface with all the essential features. In summary, if you seek a well-rounded entertainment package for activities like movie-watching, social media usage, and light office applications, the Nuvobook S2, with its two-year-old CPU, delivers adequate performance for your needs.

Wings Nuvobook S2 Review: Battery

A truly mobile device demands a reliable battery, and the Nuvobook S2 steps up to the challenge. It successfully endured two full day of usage, providing approximately two hours of power on the first day and an impressive four hours of timed usage on the second day. The activities during this period ranged from light to moderate usage, encompassing tasks like 4K video playback, casual gaming, graphics editing, and office assignments. It's important to note that individual results may vary based on personal usage patterns.

Charging the machine back to 100% takes approximately three hours using the supplied adapter. However, there's room for improvement in the length and thickness of the cable for future units. In conclusion, the Nuvobook S2 offers a commendable battery life, making it a dependable companion for users on the move.

Wings Nuvobook S2 Review: Verdict

Priced at less than Rs. 30000, the Wings Nuvobook S2 emerges as a robust mid-range Windows laptop, ideal for those with light computing needs or in search of an efficient study companion. For professional purposes, it can serve as a good starting point. This Windows 11 laptop boasts a striking FHD display, swift performance powered by an Intel Core i3 processor, rapid SSD storage, comprehensive I/O ports, and a satisfactory keyboard and trackpad. Notably, its aesthetic appeal is also noteworthy. To mitigate any battery drawbacks, Wings compensates with the inclusion of 65W Type-C fast charging support.

In this price range, alternatives from Asus, HP and others often offer less than 4GB RAM, HDD storage, 720p displays, poor battery life, and old school designs featuring soft plastic clamshells. The Wings Nuvobook S2 stands out as the top choice for students and casual users.