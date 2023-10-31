Icon
Home Laptops PC News Apple unveils speedier M3 iMac at 'Scary Fast' event

Apple unveils speedier M3 iMac at 'Scary Fast' event

Apple's 'Scary Fast' event was launched on Tuesday morning. During the launch event, Apple unveiled some brand-new Macs that include the most recent version of the company's in-house chip.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 07:58 IST
Icon
Apple iMac
The new 24-inch iMac has an M3-flavored update that Apple claimed is twice as fast as its M1-equipped predecessor. (Apple)
Apple iMac
The new 24-inch iMac has an M3-flavored update that Apple claimed is twice as fast as its M1-equipped predecessor. (Apple)

Apple's 'Scary Fast' event was launched on Tuesday morning. During the launch event, Apple unveiled some brand-new Macs that include the most recent version of the company's in-house chip.

According to Apple, the new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max circuits are the 'first personal computer chips' built using the more efficient 3-nanometer technology.

Aside from a 'faster and more efficient CPU,' the trio of chips has an improved GPU that enables ray tracing, mesh shading, and Dynamic Caching, a function that optimises the amount of memory used by the device during tasks, the Verge reported.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Apple's M3 processors support up to 128GB of unified memory, with the most powerful M3 Max chip featuring up to 92 billion transistors, a 40-core GPU, and a 16-core CPU.

The new 24-inch iMac has an M3-flavored update that Apple claimed is twice as fast as its M1-equipped predecessor. Along with the new processor, the redesigned iMac includes a 4.5K retina display with over 1 billion colours, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and a 1080p webcam.

The iMac also comes in seven colours: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver, and it has up to 24GB of unified memory. The iMac also comes with colour-matched accessories, although they all have Lightning connectors.

The 24-inch iMac costs USD 1,299 with an eight-core processor and USD 1,499 with a ten-core processor. You may preorder it now, and it will be available on November 7th.

The iMac isn't the only device receiving an M3 upgrade. Apple also introduced two new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, each with the M3 Pro or M3 Max processor.

Both laptops have a Mini LED display, a 1080p camera, a six-speaker sound system, a battery life of 22 hours, and up to 128GB of RAM.

They're available in silver and space black, with a new coating that's claimed to help eliminate fingerprints, as per the Verge.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip costs $1,999, while the 16-inch M3 Pro costs $2,499. These MacBook Pro variants are currently available for preorder and will be available on November 7th.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 07:58 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon