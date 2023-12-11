Best laptops for students in 2023: MacBook Air to Asus Vivobook, check them all out

With advancements in technology, students are opting for courses that will enable them to stay connected with what's trending and make a career out of it. And over and above that, if you are not totally familiar with the digital world nowadays, you will not get the job opportunities that others will get. Nowadays, students are more interested in technological or creative studies such as engineering, graphic design, films, artificial intelligence, software creation, etc. Therefore, to make full use of their courses, students need a feature-filled laptop that will enable them to meet all of the requirements needed for a successful result in their courses and later in theircareers. If you are looking for the list of the best laptops for students in 2023, then check out MacBook Air, Asus Vivobook Go 15, HP Laptop 15, and more.

Best laptops for students in 2023

15-inch MacBook Air: The Apple laptop sports a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with True Tone. It is powered by an Apple Silicon M2 chip coupled with up to an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 24GB of unified memory along with 2TB internal storage. It claims to perform for up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. It features a MagSafe 3 charging port, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Force Touch trackpad, and much more to get all the job done for the students.

Asus Vivobook Go 15: Second on the list of best laptops for students in 2023 is this Asus laptop. It features a 15.6-inch FHD OLED display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and 600nits HDR peak brightness. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Mobile Processor paired with an integrated AMD Radeon Graphics card. It comes with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 and has pre-installed Office Home and Student 2021. The Asus VivoBook Go 15 is backed with a 50WHrs battery which offers up to 6 hours battery life.

HP Laptop 15: The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with up to 250nit brightness. It is powered by a 10-core 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris X graphics card. It comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM helps you run multiple programs and 512GB SS storage. It runs on Windows 11 and comes with pre-installed MS Office 2021. It features HP True Vision 1080p Full HD camera, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. It claims to offer up to 7 hours and 45 mins of battery life.

ASUS Creator Series Vivobook Pro 16: The Asus Creators laptop comes with a massive 16.0-inch 3.2K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600nits HDR peak brightness. The laptop is considered to be perfect for graphic designers. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor with 24MB Cache and up to 5.4 GHz maximum speed. It also features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. The laptop comes with 16GB (8GB DDR5 onboard + 8GB DDR5 SO-DIMM) DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. It is backed by a 96Wh battery for lasting performance.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: Last on this list of best laptops for students in 2023 is the Samsung Galaxy Book 3. It sports a 13.3-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen display with up to 500 nits brightness and an S pen. It is equipped with 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor which comes with 16 GB LPDDR4x Memory and 512GB storage. It offers various Galaxy Ecosystem features including Samsung Pass, Second Screen, Multi Control, Quick BT Connection, Phone Link, Quick Share, and more. Additionally, it supports an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card and 65 Wh battery.