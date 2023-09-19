Grab HP 247 G8 laptop with a huge price drop! Check offers here

Icon
If you’re in the market for an affordable laptop, then check out an amazing offer that is currently live on the HP 247 G8, featuring an HD display, Windows 11, 1TB storage, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 14:51 IST
Upgrade your computing experience with the HP 247 G8 laptop, now available with a huge price drop on Amazon. (HP)

Laptops today have taken the place of desktop PCs due to one main reason - portability. While desktops might offer more processing power or versatile upgradability, laptops can simply be carried from one place to another in a bag, without the hassle of additional cables, or input devices. Nowadays, there is a laptop to cater to your every need, be it gaming, photo/video editing, binge-watching shows, or just browsing the web. There's one for every budget too.

So, if you've been searching the market for a good deal on an affordable laptop, then know that Amazon has introduced a price cut on the HP 247 G8 laptop. Check out the details of this deal here.

HP 247 G8: Discounts

The HP 247 G8 Laptop is originally priced at Rs. 33267 as per the Amazon listing. However, the e-commerce platform is offering a huge discount on it right now. After a 30 percent discount which amounts to Rs. 9877, you can grab the HP 247 G8 at just Rs. 23390. Additionally, customers can opt for convenient EMI options, with payments starting as low as Rs. 1134, and enjoy the benefit of no-cost EMI, making this laptop a cost-effective and accessible choice for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal for a reliable and affordable computing solution.

Additional offers

Apart from the discount, buyers can also take advantage of bank offers on the HP 247 G8. you can get a 10 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 1500, on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase of Rs. 5000. Enjoy an extra Rs. 500 off for 6 months and above EMI transactions over Rs. 30000. Save up to Rs. 1053.24 in EMI interest with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards. No Cost EMI is also available on Amazon Pay Later.

HP 247 G8: Features

The HP 247 G8 Laptop features an Athlon P-3045B processor, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, and a spacious 1 TB HDD. It has a 14-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and comes with Windows 11. The laptop features multiple ports such as USB Gen-A, USB Type-C, HDMI, and RJ45, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 14:51 IST
