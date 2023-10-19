Icon
Home Laptops PC News HP does a first in India, launches affordable refurbished laptops program

HP does a first in India, launches affordable refurbished laptops program

For the first time in the world, HP has launched a refurbished laptop program in India, making affordable computing accessible to retail customers and businesses, fostering digital inclusivity.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 16:17 IST
HP launches affordable refurbished laptops program in India to bridge the digital divide in India. (HP)

In a significant move aimed at making technology more accessible to a broader spectrum of consumers, HP has introduced its refurbished laptop program in India. This initiative seeks to provide affordable computing options to both retail customers and businesses. HP's refurbished laptops will be made available in the country through a certified partner, marking a pioneering step to boost PC adoption, especially in smaller towns and rural areas where access to personal computers has been a challenge.

Affordable Refurbished HP Laptops

India has become the first market where HP has launched its refurbished PC venture, with plans to expand the program to other regions in 2024. Under this program, HP will operate on a subscription model in India, allowing businesses to access the latest technology over periods of 6, 12, or 24 months. The success of this subscription model has now led to an extension of refurbished PC offerings to retail customers and small businesses on a transactional basis. Initially, the program will focus on Notebooks, with future plans to diversify and broaden its range of offerings.

laptop to buy?
laptop to buy?

Quality and Sustainability

HP's certified partner will source devices from both enterprise and retail consumers, subsequently refurbishing them to meet HP's stringent quality standards. After refurbishment, these devices will be sold to customers with comprehensive post-sales support, including warranties.

Gurpreet Singh Brar, Vice President of HP India, expressed the company's vision behind this initiative. He stated, "Recognizing the limited PC adoption in rural and smaller towns, we aim to transform this landscape. Our new initiative is a significant step in our ongoing mission to bring affordable technology to everyone. It's a game-changer for those facing financial constraints, opening doors to PC usage. Students gain educational resources, small enterprises enhance productivity, and startups find a cost-effective tech solution, all contributing to a more digitally inclusive society. This program underlines our dedication to serving the needs of a growing market, particularly in regions where access to PCs has been a challenge."

HP's decision to launch the refurbishment program is rooted in successful pilot initiatives, such as the redeployment of nearly 20,000 devices annually for its internal workforce.

Additionally, this move aligns with HP's commitment to sustainability. The company has set a goal to achieve 75% circularity for products and packaging by 2030. The refurbished program serves as a testament to this commitment, offering customers an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative through refurbished devices.

What is a refurbished product?

Refurbished products are pre-owned items that have been restored to a like-new condition and tested to ensure functionality. They are a great way to save money on high-quality products.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 16:08 IST
