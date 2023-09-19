Unbeatable! Dell 14 Laptop gets big discount on Amazon; Check details

Icon
Dell 14 laptop now gets an attractive deal when purchasing from Amazon. The laptop that retails for Rs. 49215, now gets a cool 25 percent off. Check details.

By: HT TECH
Sep 19 2023, 14:48 IST
Apple to HP, 5 best laptops available with big discounts on Amazon; check prices and features now
1/5 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Amazon is offering a 10% initial discount on Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop making the price drop to Rs. 107990 from Rs. 119900. MacBook Air features a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 HP Pavilion Laptop 15,12th Gen Intel Core i5: Amazon is offering a 14% initial discount that reduces its price to Rs. 68990 from Rs. 80314. The laptop is equipped with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. (Amazon)
3/5 Acer Swift 3 T&L Laptop: On Amazon, you can get it for Rs. 60990 with an initial discount of 27%, while the original price of the laptop is Rs. 83999. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Lenovo V14: The Lenovo V14 laptop is available on Amazon with a 42% initial discount making its price fall to Rs. 44990 from Rs. 77400. The Lenovo laptop comes with a 14-inch display and i5 processor. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Honor MagicBook X14 (2023): The Honor laptop comes with a 40% initial discount that reduces its price to Rs. 47990 from Rs.79999.   (Amazon)
Know all about the Dell 14 laptop discount offer. (Amazon)

If you are looking to buy a new laptop but are not convinced of the prices, then what you need is a good discount that can bring a good laptop to your range. One such laptop is the Dell 14. It is a professional laptop that features a compact design. Equipped with a 14-inch display, it is the right size for both office work as well as recreational activity. And today, it also features a big 25 percent discount that makes it very affordable. The discount is available on Amazon. Take a look below.

Exciting discounts

The Dell 14 laptop, originally priced at Rs. 49,215, is now available on Amazon for just Rs. 36,990 after a 25 percent discount. This offer includes all applicable taxes, ensuring a hassle-free shopping experience. Additionally, customers can choose to purchase it through EMI options, with payments as low as Rs. 1,793 per month. You can take advantage of this deal and enjoy the performance and features of the Dell 14 laptop without breaking the bank.

Other exciting offers

You can get a 10 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 1500, when you make SBI Credit Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase of Rs. 5000. Enjoy an extra Rs. 500 discount on 6-month and above EMI transactions, with a minimum purchase of Rs. 30000. Save up to Rs. 1,665.61 in EMI interest with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards. No-cost EMI is also available with Amazon Pay Later. Explore more offers on Amazon.

Features

The Dell 14 Laptop is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i3-1115G4 processor, offering speeds up to 4.10 GHz, supported by 8GB DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD for storage. It runs Windows 11 and includes Office Home & Student 2021, along with 15 months of McAfee Antivirus. The 14-inch FHD display provides crisp visuals, and the laptop features a standard keyboard and a variety of connectivity options, including USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI, and an RJ-45 port. It's a versatile choice for everyday computing tasks.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 14:48 IST
