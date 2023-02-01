    Trending News

    Home Laptops PC Reviews Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series First Look: Ultra power for creators, better displays for the rest

    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series First Look: Ultra power for creators, better displays for the rest

    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series launches in India and global markets as Samsung’s updated laptop lineup for 2023.

    By: AMRITANSHU MUKHERJEE
    | Updated on: Feb 01 2023, 23:37 IST
    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series of laptops launch in India and global markets. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series of laptops launch in India and global markets. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    Alongside the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy Book 3 series of laptops. The revamped lineup sees a new Galaxy Book 3 Ultra as the most capable and powerful model aimed at creators, while the rest of the range is aimed at users seeking a lightweight laptop. All models have the 13th Gen Intel Core processors at heart and all of them feature AMOLED displays. And yes, the white colour from last year's lineup is gone as well. The Galaxy Book 3 series prices are yet to be announced for India.

    Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event, we got a sneak peek at these new Galaxy Book laptops. While we are yet to get our hands on these for review purposes, here is how these laptops feel initially.

    Galaxy Book 3 series common features

    Samsung is promoting the ecosystem feature this time. The Quick Share feature comes to these laptops, allowing Samsung Galaxy smartphone users to easily share files and content between these devices. All of Samsung's productivity tools such as Notes, Files and other productivity focused apps will be available on the Book 3 series as standard. The UI for most Samsung apps is similar to the one you see on Samsung's Galaxy smartphones.

    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro
    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro
    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    All the laptops run on the 13th Gen Intel Core processors. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra only gets the Core i9 processor whereas the Pro and standard models come with Core i7 and Core i5 models only. Samsung is using H and P series processors here. The 16-inch models use the 76Whr battery and that should help with good battery life.

    Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

    The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is the biggest and most powerful laptop here. Armed with a Core i9 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, this is a powerhouse without the bulk. The 16-inch 3K AMOLED display has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. There's also a large trackpad and a well-spaced keyboard. There's a decent selection of ports as well. At first glance, the Book 3 Ultra seems well suited for creators and even casual gamers to an extent.

    Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360

    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro
    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro
    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    Available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, the Book 3 Pro 360 offers an 3K resolution AMOLED display with variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 16:10. You get the option to choose from Core i7 and Core i5 processors but only the Intel Iris Xe graphics. You also get the S Pen stylus as part of the package. These laptops are considerably lightweight when compared to the competition and yet well built. Those seeking the combo of a tablet and a laptop will be very happy with this one.

    Galaxy Book 3 Pro

    Same as the 360 models but without the 360-degree rotating hinge and no support for S Pen stylus. These models are more lightweight and more practical for those who want an ultra lightweight notebook.

    Galaxy Book 3 360

    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    The vanilla models in this year's lineup. Available in 14-inch and 16-inches, the Book 3 360 offers a FHD AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, the Intel P series chips and the classic silver colour variant.

     

    01 Feb, 23:31 IST
