 Lava 34 Super Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava 34 Super

    Lava 34 Super

    Lava 34 Super is a phone, available price is Rs 1,599 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava 34 Super from HT Tech. Buy Lava 34 Super now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33551/heroimage/133135-v1-lava-34-super-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33551/images/Design/133135-v1-lava-34-super-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33551/images/Design/133135-v1-lava-34-super-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,599
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹1,599
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 1,629 M.R.P. ₹1,749
    Buy Now

    Lava 34 Super Price in India

    Lava 34 Super price in India starts at Rs.1,599. The lowest price of Lava 34 Super is Rs.1,384.65 on amazon.in.

    Lava 34 Super price in India starts at Rs.1,599. The lowest price of Lava 34 Super is Rs.1,384.65 on amazon.in.

    Lava 34 Super Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 2500 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 2500 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • 124 mm
    • 14.4 mm
    • 52.5 mm
    • Black, Red, Sunrise Gold
    Display
    • TFT
    • 27.4 %
    • 65K
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    General
    • 34 Super
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • March 27, 2019 (Official)
    • Lava
    Multimedia
    • Polyphonic ringtones
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Music Formats: MIDI, MP3
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Ninja Up, Danger Dash, Air Strike
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, Limited, 1000 entries
    • 1000
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lava 34 Super FAQs

    What is the Lava 34 Super Battery Capacity?

    Lava 34 Super has a 2500 mAh battery.

    Is Lava 34 Super Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava 34 Super