 Lava A7 2020 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava A7 2020

    Lava A7 2020

    Lava A7 2020 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,241 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A7 2020 from HT Tech. Buy Lava A7 2020 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35076/heroimage/139878-v1-lava-a7-2020-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35076/images/Design/139878-v1-lava-a7-2020-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35076/images/Design/139878-v1-lava-a7-2020-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,241
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹1,241
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 1,286 M.R.P. ₹1,749
    Buy Now

    Lava A7 2020 Price in India

    Lava A7 2020 price in India starts at Rs.1,241. The lowest price of Lava A7 2020 is Rs.1,286 on amazon.in.

    Lava A7 2020 price in India starts at Rs.1,241. The lowest price of Lava A7 2020 is Rs.1,286 on amazon.in.

    Lava A7 2020 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 1800 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • 1800 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 1217 mm
    • Blue, Silver, Rose Gold
    • 13.1 mm
    • 53 mm
    Display
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 2.77 %
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 65K
    • TFT
    General
    • No
    • Lava
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • A7 2020
    • August 26, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited, 500 entries
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lava A7 2020 FAQs

    What is the Lava A7 2020 Battery Capacity?

    Lava A7 2020 has a 1800 mAh battery.

    Is Lava A7 2020 Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava A7 2020