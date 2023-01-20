 Karbonn K99 Pro Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn K99 Pro

    Karbonn K99 Pro is a phone, available price is Rs 1,299 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K99 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K99 Pro now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,299
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Karbonn Phones Prices in India

    Karbonn mobiles price in India starts from Rs.399. HT Tech has 358 Karbonn mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Karbonn K99 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, Red
    Display
    • TFT
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • K99 Pro
    • September 10, 2018 (Official)
    • Karbonn
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Torch Light
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • USB charging, microUSB
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • USB charging, microUSB
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Karbonn K99 Pro FAQs

    What is the Karbonn K99 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Karbonn K99 Pro has a 3000 mAh battery.

    Is Karbonn K99 Pro Waterproof?

    Karbonn K99 Pro