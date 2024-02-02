 5 best smartwatches to gift from boAt, Noise to Fastrack for a memorable Valentine's Day | Wearables News
5 best smartwatches to gift from boAt, Noise to Fastrack for a memorable Valentine's Day

Celebrate love with a unique touch! Explore our guide to 5 best smartwatches for the perfect Valentine's Day gift, blending style and technology seamlessly.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 02 2024, 15:27 IST
Discover the perfect Valentine's day gift with our list of 5 best smartwatches. (Pexels)
Discover the perfect Valentine's day gift with our list of 5 best smartwatches. (Pexels)

Love is in the air, and Valentine's Day is just around the corner! As we head towards the 'Love Week', it's time to think about that perfect Valentine's Day gift for your special someone. Instead of the usual flowers and chocolates, why not consider something unique, thoughtful and useful? This year, surprise your loved one with a smartwatch - a gift that goes beyond just telling time. A smartwatch is like a little helper on your wrist, offering features like fitness tracking, personal assistance, and more. It's not just a present; it's a daily companion that adds a touch of modernity to your loved one's life.

69% OFF
boAt Wave Elevate Smart Watch with 1.96" Display, BT Calling, Functional Crown, AI Voice Assistant, Built-in Game, HR & SPO2 Monitoring and Stress Monitoring, IP67(Active Black)
(984)
₹1,999 ₹6,499
Buy now
68% OFF
Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Leather Strap (Classic Tan Brown)
(17,726)
₹2,499 ₹7,999
Buy now
28% OFF
Amazfit Bip U Pro NYSE Listed Smart Watch with SpO2, Built-in GPS, Built-in Alexa, Electronic Compass, 60+ Sports Modes, 5ATM, Fitness Tracker, HR, Sleep, Stress Monitor, 1.43" Color Display (Pink)
(8,660)
₹4,989 ₹6,999
Buy now
80% OFF
Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connection, 300+ Sports Modes, 110 in-Built Watch Faces, 4GB Storage & AI Voice Assistant (Black SS)
(15,300)
₹4,008 ₹21,000
Buy now
66% OFF
Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch with AOD|World's First 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display with Highest Resolution of 410x502|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces
(2,035)
₹2,699 ₹7,995
Buy now

Product Ratings Price
boAt Wave Elevate Smart Watch with 1.96" Display, BT Calling, Functional Crown, AI Voice Assistant, Built-in Game, HR & SPO2 Monitoring and Stress Monitoring, IP67(Active Black) 3.8/5 ₹ 1,999
Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Leather Strap (Classic Tan Brown) 4/5 ₹ 2,499
Amazfit Bip U Pro NYSE Listed Smart Watch with SpO2, Built-in GPS, Built-in Alexa, Electronic Compass, 60+ Sports Modes, 5ATM, Fitness Tracker, HR, Sleep, Stress Monitor, 1.43" Color Display (Pink) 4.1/5 ₹ 4,989
Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connection, 300+ Sports Modes, 110 in-Built Watch Faces, 4GB Storage & AI Voice Assistant (Black SS) 4.2/5 ₹ 4,008
Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch with AOD|World's First 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display with Highest Resolution of 410x502|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces 4/5 ₹ 2,699
To help you choose the best smartwatches for Valentine's day, we have put together a list of the top 5 options. Our selection caters to different lifestyles and preferences, ensuring there's a perfect match for everyone. Whether your partner is a fitness buff, a fashionista, or someone who values practicality, our curated list seamlessly blends style with technology.

This Valentine's Day, make your gift stand out with a smartwatch that reflects the uniqueness of your relationship. Show your care and appreciation in a thoughtful way, and let the special person in your life cherish this gift for a long time to come.

1. boAt Wave Elevate Smart Watch

B0CB5TCLNK-1

The boAt Wave Elevate Smart Watch has an attractive 1.96-inch HD display that is large, bold, and crystal-clear. The smartwatch has the ability to save up to 10 contacts and allows you to make calls using the dial pad. Its high-quality speaker and microphone ensure smooth and clear communication. The functioning crown on the side allows for quick navigation of the watch's functions and settings. Elevate your smartwatch experience with boAt's remarkable combination of design and functionality, making it the ideal choice for your loved ones looking for top-quality features.

Specifications 
Display‎1.96-Inch
Connectivity‎Bluetooth
Special FeaturesHeart Rate Monitor
Health-tracking featuresSpO2 monitoring, heart rate sensors

2. Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

B0BVRBH5F6-2

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch is one of Noise's best smartwatches. This ColorFit model features v5.3 Bluetooth technology, which provides a faster and more reliable connection. Benefit from increased power efficiency for longer battery life and easier device pairing. Dive into extensive sleep insights while tracking various sleep stages and awake times. You can easily monitor your heart health and blood oxygen levels. This wristwatch is a dependable companion for full well-being tracking and powerful connectivity, making it a standout pick in the inexpensive smartwatch category.

Specifications 
Display‎1.96-Inch
Connectivity‎Bluetooth
Special FeaturesActivity Tracker, Calorie Tracker, Oxymeter (SpO2), Notifications, Heart Rate Monitor
Weight‎45 g


 

3. Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch

B091CKRBLK-3

The Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch has outstanding functions, including instant assessment of blood-oxygen saturation for a quick insight into your physical well-being. This wristwatch caters to a wide range of fitness regimens, with 60+ activity modes that include outdoor running, walking, yoga, and numerous sports. Aside from fitness, it enables stress monitoring and breathing exercises to assist maintain stress levels. Stay in sync with your body, and you'll know when it's time to relax. The Amazfit Bip U, one of India's best smartwatches, smoothly integrates health monitoring with a diverse range of exercise alternatives for a comprehensive wellness experience.

Specifications 
Display‎1.43-Inch
Connectivity‎Bluetooth
Special FeaturesAlexa
Weight‎4 g

4.Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus Smart Watch

B0BRMYD4XZ-4

In the world of smartwatches, the Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus stands out for its blend of design and functionality. Its dazzling 1.43-inch AMOLED display provides a clean, clear image for an engaging experience. This device does more than just display the time; it can hold up to 4GB of data, allowing you to take your favorite songs with you wherever you go. The TWS connection allows for smooth pairing with earphones, which improves your audio experience. The watch meticulously tracks various activities and boasts over 300 sports modes. With a battery life of up to 5 days without Bluetooth calling, it meets the needs of individuals who are continuously on the go. Furthermore, the Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus comes with 110 pre-installed watch faces, ensuring a fresh and stylish look every day, making it a versatile and fashionable companion for your everyday excursions.

Specifications 
Display‎1.43-Inch ‎AMOLED
Connectivity‎Bluetooth
Special Features‎Touchscreen, Time DisplayRotating Crown, Phone Call, Voice Assistant, Multisport Tracker, TWS Connection
Weight‎155 g

5. Fastrack Limitless FS1 Pro Smart Watch

B0CPLPYPCL-5

The last one on this 5 best smartwatches for Valentine's day gifts is Fastrack Limitless FS1 Pro Smart Watch. It is more than just a timepiece; it's a sleek and feature-rich device that improves your connectivity and well-being. This smartwatch has a 1.96-inch Super AMOLED Arched Display for a vivid and sharp viewing experience. SingleSync Bluetooth Calling allows you to stay connected without the need to reach for your phone. What distinguishes it is NitroFast Charging, which delivers a full day's battery life in just 10 minutes. Aside from its stylish look, the watch is a fitness and health powerhouse, featuring 110+ sports modes and a comprehensive health suite. Stress monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and women's health functions are all included. The Fastrack Limitless FS1 Pro SmartWatch, with its versatile functionalities, is the ideal companion for the modern individual, combining design and innovative features for a complete smartwatch experience.

Specifications 
Display‎1.96-Inch
Connectivity‎Bluetooth
Special Features‎Multisport Tracker, Activity Tracker, Phone Call, Stress Tracking, Heart Rate Monitor
Weight‎46 g

 

Top 3 features for you
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
    
boAt Wave Elevate Smart Watch1.96-inch HD displayHigh-quality speaker and microphoneSpO2 monitoring, heart rate sensors
Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watchv5.3 Bluetooth technologyActivity Tracker, Calorie Tracker, Oxymeter (SpO2), Notifications, Heart Rate Monitor1.96-Inch Display
Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch60+ activity modesbuilt-in Alexa1.43-Inch Display
Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus Smart Watch1.43-inch AMOLED display4GB of data110 Pre-installed watch faces
Fastrack Limitless FS1 Pro Smart Watch1.96-inch Super AMOLED Arched Display110+ sports modesNitroFast Charging

First Published Date: 02 Feb, 15:27 IST
