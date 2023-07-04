 Lava Kkt Trio Plus Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Lava KKT Trio Plus is a phone, available price is Rs 1,619 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava KKT Trio Plus from HT Tech. Buy Lava KKT Trio Plus now with free delivery.
Last updated: 04 July 2023
₹1,619
2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
1.3 MP
2800 mAh
amazon
₹ 1,398
Buy Now

Lava KKT Trio Plus price in India starts at Rs.1,619. The lowest price of Lava KKT Trio Plus is Rs.1,398 on amazon.in.

Lava Kkt Trio Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
  • 1.3 MP
  • 2800 mAh
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 2800 mAh
Camera
  • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom
  • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 56.5 mm
  • 15.2 mm
  • 130 mm
  • Black, White
Display
  • TFT
  • 143 ppi
  • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
  • 65K
  • 240 x 320 pixels
  • 33.05 %
General
  • September 14, 2016 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
  • KKT Trio Plus
  • Lava
Multimedia
  • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording, Mobile Tracker
  • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes, Music Formats: MIDI, MP3
  • Yes, Recording option
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
Network & Connectivity
  • GSM: 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Triple SIM, GSM+GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
Smart TV Features
  • 1.3 MP
Special Features
  • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes, WAP
  • Yes, Limited, 1000 entries
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Lava Kkt Trio Plus FAQs

What is the Lava Kkt Trio Plus Battery Capacity?

Lava Kkt Trio Plus has a 2800 mAh battery.

Is Lava Kkt Trio Plus Waterproof?

