 Lava Iris Atom X Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava Iris Atom X

    Lava Iris Atom X

    Lava Iris Atom X is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 2,899 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris Atom X from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris Atom X now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27279/heroimage/lava-iris-atom-x-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27279/images/Design/lava-iris-atom-x-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27279/images/Design/lava-iris-atom-x-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27279/images/Design/lava-iris-atom-x-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27279/images/Design/lava-iris-atom-x-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹2,899
    512 MB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1400 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹2,899
    512 MB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    2 MP
    1400 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Iris Atom X Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 1400 mAh
    Battery
    • 1400 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • No
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 9.7 mm
    • 125.5 mm
    • 63.4 mm
    Display
    • 233 ppi
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 57.24 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • TFT
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    General
    • No
    • Iris Atom X
    • December 22, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • Lava
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v2.1
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400
    • 256 MB
    • Spreadtrum SC7715
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 512 MB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lava Iris Atom X FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Iris Atom X in India?

    Lava Iris Atom X price in India at 4,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7715; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris Atom X?

    How many colors are available in Lava Iris Atom X?

    What is the Lava Iris Atom X Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Iris Atom X Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava Iris Atom X