 Lava Iris Atom 3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Iris Atom 3

    Lava Iris Atom 3

    Lava Iris Atom 3 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,349 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris Atom 3 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris Atom 3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27294/heroimage/lava-iris-atom-3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27294/images/Design/lava-iris-atom-3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,349
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Iris Atom 3 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 6.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 9.5 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 6.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 9.5 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 144 mm
    • 72 mm
    • 150 grams
    • 9.0 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 66.32 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 196 ppi
    • TFT
    General
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • Iris Atom 3
    • Lava
    • December 29, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 512 MB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lava Iris Atom 3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Iris Atom 3 in India?

    Lava Iris Atom 3 price in India at 2,899 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris Atom 3?

    How many colors are available in Lava Iris Atom 3?

    What is the Lava Iris Atom 3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Iris Atom 3 Waterproof?

    Lava Iris Atom 3