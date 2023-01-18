Lava Iris Atom 3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava Iris Atom 3 Lava Iris Atom 3 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,349 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris Atom 3 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris Atom 3 now with free delivery.