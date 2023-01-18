 Zopo Color S5 5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Zopo Mobile Zopo Color S5 5

    Zopo Color S5 5

    Zopo Color S5 5 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zopo Color S5 5 from HT Tech. Buy Zopo Color S5 5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27507/heroimage/zopo-color-s5.5-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27507/images/Design/zopo-color-s5.5-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27507/images/Design/zopo-color-s5.5-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    2 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Zopo Color S5 5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • PureCel Sensor
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, Blue, Green, Red, White
    • 153.8 mm
    • 77.1 mm
    • 9.0 mm
    • 167 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 70.16 %
    • 267 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Zopo
    • February 3, 2016 (Official)
    • Color S5.5
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Zopo Color S5 5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Zopo Color S5.5 in India?

    Zopo Color S5.5 price in India at 2,800 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Zopo Color S5.5?

    How many colors are available in Zopo Color S5.5?

    What is the Zopo Color S5.5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Zopo Color S5.5 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Zopo Color S5 5