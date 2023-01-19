 Lava Z10 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Z10

    Lava Z10

    Lava Z10 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2620 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z10 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z10 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2620 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Lava Z10 Price in India

    Lava Z10 price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Lava Z10 is Rs.9,949 on amazon.in.

    Lava Z10 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 6.45 Hours(3G) / Up to 9.1 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 6.45 Hours(3G) / Up to 9.1 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • 2620 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Gold
    • 71 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 143.2 mm
    • 148 grams
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 67.63 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • March 23, 2017 (Official)
    • Star OS
    • No
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Lava
    • Z10
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6735
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Lava Z10 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Z10 in India?

    Lava Z10 price in India at 9,949 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2620 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Z10?

    How many colors are available in Lava Z10?

    How long does the Lava Z10 last?

    What is the Lava Z10 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Z10 Waterproof?

    Lava Z10