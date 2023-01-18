 Micromax Bolt Selfie Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Bolt Selfie

    Micromax Bolt Selfie is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bolt Selfie from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bolt Selfie now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,999
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    5 MP
    1750 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Micromax Bolt Selfie Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 1750 mAh
    • Up to 260 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 260 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 18 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 18 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • No
    Design
    • Black, Champagne
    Display
    • No
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 218 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Bolt Selfie
    • May 24, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • No
    • Micromax
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6735M
    • 64 bit
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax Bolt Selfie