Micromax Bolt Selfie Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Bolt Selfie Micromax Bolt Selfie is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bolt Selfie from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bolt Selfie now with free delivery.