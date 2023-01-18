 Lava Blaze Nxt Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Blaze Nxt

    Lava Blaze Nxt is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Blaze Nxt from HT Tech. Buy Lava Blaze Nxt now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Lava Blaze Nxt Price in India

    Lava Blaze Nxt price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Lava Blaze Nxt is Rs.9,299 on amazon.in.

    Lava Blaze Nxt Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 624 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 32 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 624 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 32 Hours(4G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP f/2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    Design
    • 164.7 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • Glass Green, Glass Red, Glass Blue
    • 76.3 mm
    • 203.5 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 81.17 %
    • 20:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 270 ppi
    General
    • December 2, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Lava
    • Yes
    • Blaze Nxt
    • Android v12
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • MediaTek Helio G37
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 12 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Lava Blaze Nxt