 Lava Z3 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Mobile Lava Z3

    Lava Z3

    Lava Z3 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 7,299 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z3 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36777/heroimage/148088-v1-lava-z3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36777/images/Design/148088-v1-lava-z3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36777/images/Design/148088-v1-lava-z3-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36777/images/Design/148088-v1-lava-z3-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36777/images/Design/148088-v1-lava-z3-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,299
    32 GB
    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz
    8 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,299
    32 GB
    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 7,399 M.R.P. ₹7,999
    Buy Now

    Lava Phones Prices in India

    Lava mobiles price in India starts from Rs.690. HT Tech has 337 Lava mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lava mobiles price in India starts from Rs.690. HT Tech has 337 Lava mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lava Z3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • Yes
    • Yes, Screen flash
    Design
    • Striped Blue, Striped Cyan
    • 75.8 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • 164.5 mm
    Display
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 82.06 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 270 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 20:9
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Z3
    • Lava
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    • November 16, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava Z3