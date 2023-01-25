 Lava Z60s Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava Z60s

    Lava Z60s

    Lava Z60s is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 4,949 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z60s from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z60s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32914/heroimage/129335-v2-lava-z60s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32914/images/Design/129335-v2-lava-z60s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32914/images/Design/129335-v2-lava-z60s-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32914/images/Design/129335-v2-lava-z60s-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32914/images/Design/129335-v2-lava-z60s-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,949
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz
    5 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,949
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 5,099 M.R.P. ₹6,499
    Buy Now

    Lava Phones Prices in India

    Lava mobiles price in India starts from Rs.690. HT Tech has 337 Lava mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lava mobiles price in India starts from Rs.690. HT Tech has 337 Lava mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lava Z60s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 14.4 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 357 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 14.4 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 357 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 71.4 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    • 136 grams
    • Black, Gold
    • 144.3 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 66.74 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Z60s
    • No
    • August 23, 2018 (Official)
    • Android Go
    • Lava
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lava Z60s FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Z60S?

    Lava Z60S Front camera has 5 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 5 MP megapixels.

    What is the Lava Z60S Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Z60S Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava Z60s