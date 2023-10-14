Lenovo Flex 5 (81x2004rin) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Flex 5 81X2004RIN Laptop Lenovo Flex 5 81X2004RIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 58,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4500U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Flex 5 81X2004RIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Flex 5 81X2004RIN Laptop now with free delivery.