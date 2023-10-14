Lenovo Ideapad 520 (81bf00kmin) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/2 Tb/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 520 81BF00KMIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 520 81BF00KMIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 71,990 in India with Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 520 81BF00KMIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 520 81BF00KMIN Laptop now with free delivery.