Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81vd008pin) Laptop (core I3 8th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad S145 81VD008PIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad S145 81VD008PIN Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 24,490 in India with Intel Core i3-8130U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad S145 81VD008PIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad S145 81VD008PIN Laptop now with free delivery.