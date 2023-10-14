Lenovo Legion 5 15ach6h (82ju018yin) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6H (82JU018YIN) Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB)
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6H 82JU018YIN Laptop in India is Rs. 104,990. It comes in the following colors: Grey.
The starting price for the Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6H 82JU018YIN Laptop in India is Rs. 104,990. It comes in the following colors: Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.