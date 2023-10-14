 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16ach6h (82jq00tmin) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16ACH6H 82JQ00TMIN Laptop

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16ACH6H 82JQ00TMIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 172,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16ACH6H 82JQ00TMIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16ACH6H 82JQ00TMIN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
LenovoLegion5Pro16ACH6H(82JQ00TMIN)Laptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_Capacity_32GB
1/1 LenovoLegion5Pro16ACH6H(82JQ00TMIN)Laptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_Capacity_32GB
Key Specs
₹172,990
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800H
1 TB
Windows 10 Home Basic
2560 x 1600 Pixels
2.45 Kg weight
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16ACH6H 82JQ00TMIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16ACH6H 82JQ00TMIN Laptop in India is Rs. 172,990.  It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey and Black.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16ACH6H (82JQ00TMIN) Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/8 GB)

(1 TB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR4,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16ach6h 82jq00tmin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 80 W AC Adapter W
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • LED
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • No
  • 189 ppi
  • 165 Hz
  • WQXGA IPS 500nits Anti-glare 100% sRGB Dolby Vision HDR Display
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
General Information
  • 2.45 Kg weight
  • 21.7 Millimeter thickness
  • 356 x 260.4 x 21.7 mm
  • 16ACH6H (82JQ00TMIN)
  • 64-bit
  • Lenovo
  • Storm Grey, Black
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
Memory
  • 1
  • 3200 Mhz
  • DDR4
  • 1x32 Gigabyte
  • 32 GB
Multimedia
  • 2W x2, Nahimic Audio, Realtek ALC3306 codec
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Built-in Stereo Speakers
  • No
  • Yes
  • Built-in Array Microphone
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
  • 5.1
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
  • 8 GB
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800H
Peripherals
  • 4-Zone RGB LED , English
  • No
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • 2
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16ACH6H 82JQ00TMIN Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises
22 Aug 2022
View All Laptops News Icon

    Icon
    Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16ach6h 82jq00tmin Laptop