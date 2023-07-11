Lenovo Thinkpad E14 (20t6s0em00) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20T6S0EM00 Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20T6S0EM00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 64,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4500U Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹64,990 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4500U SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.6 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20t6s0em00 Laptop Full Specifications Battery Power Supply 45 W AC Adapter W

Battery type Li-Po

Battery Cell 3 Cell Display Details Pixel Density 157 ppi

Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Display

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

Display Type LED

Touchscreen No

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels General Information Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Colour Black

Model E14 (20T6S0EM00)

Brand Lenovo

Operating System Type 64-bit

Weight 1.6 Kg weight Memory Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte

Memory Slots 1

RAM speed 3200 Mhz

RAM type DDR4

Capacity 8 GB Multimedia Video Recording 720p HD

Audio Solution Harman Kardon

Sound Technologies Dolby Audio

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Webcam Yes Networking Bluetooth Yes

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax

Wi-Fi Version 6

Bluetooth Version 5.0 Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Clockspeed 2.3 Ghz

Graphic Processor AMD Radeon

Processor AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4500U Peripherals Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled Ports Ethernet Ports 1

USB 2.0 slots 1

Microphone Jack Yes

Headphone Jack Yes

Usb Type C 1 Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

