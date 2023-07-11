Lenovo Thinkpad E14 (20ras15500) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RAS15500 Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RAS15500 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 76,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹76,990 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.6 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20ras15500 Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Ion

Battery Cell 3 Cell

Power Supply 45 W AC Adapter W Display Details Touchscreen No

Display Features Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

Display Type LED

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Pixel Density 157 ppi

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) General Information Weight 1.6 Kg weight

Operating System Type 64-bit

Model E14 (20RAS15500)

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Brand Lenovo

Colour Black Memory Capacity 8 GB

RAM type DDR4

Memory Slots 1

Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte Multimedia Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Webcam Yes

Video Recording 720p HD Networking Bluetooth Yes

Bluetooth Version 5.1

Wi-Fi Version 6

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Processor Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)

Graphic Processor Intel UHD

Clockspeed 1.6 Ghz Peripherals Fingerprint Scanner No

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled Ports Usb Type C 1

USB 2.0 slots 1

Microphone Jack Yes

Headphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

