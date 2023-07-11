Lenovo Thinkpad E14 (20tas08j00) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20TAS08J00 Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20TAS08J00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 130,000 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹130,000 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20tas08j00 Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Po Display Details Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

Pixel Density 157 ppi

Display Type LED

Touchscreen No

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Display General Information Model E14 (20TAS08J00)

Colour Black

Brand Lenovo

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Thickness 18.9 Millimeter thickness

Operating System Type 64-bit

Dimensions(WxDxH) 324 x 220 x 18.9 mm Memory RAM type DDR4

Memory Slots 1

Capacity 16 GB

Memory Layout 1x16 Gigabyte

RAM speed 3200 Mhz Multimedia Sound Technologies Dolby Audio

Webcam Yes

Speakers Stereo Speakers

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Video Recording 720p HD Networking Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth Version 4.0

Wi-Fi Version 4

Bluetooth Yes Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Graphic Processor Intel Iris Xe

Processor Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Peripherals Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Fingerprint Scanner No Ports USB 3.0 slots 1

Headphone Jack Yes

USB 2.0 slots 1

Microphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

