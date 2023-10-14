 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X (82tk00afin) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Lenovo Laptop Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X 82TK00AFIN Laptop

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X 82TK00AFIN Laptop

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X 82TK00AFIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 134,990 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor , 10.9 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X 82TK00AFIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X 82TK00AFIN Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
LenovoYogaSlim7iProX(82TK00AFIN)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_BatteryLife_10.9Hrs
LenovoYogaSlim7iProX(82TK00AFIN)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_Capacity_16GB
LenovoYogaSlim7iProX(82TK00AFIN)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_DisplaySize_14.5Inches(36.83cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155310/heroimage/lenovo-x-82tk00afin-155310-v1-large-1.jpg_LenovoYogaSlim7iProX(82TK00AFIN)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155310/heroimage/lenovo-x-82tk00afin-155310-v1-large-1.jpg_LenovoYogaSlim7iProX(82TK00AFIN)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_4
1/6 LenovoYogaSlim7iProX(82TK00AFIN)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_BatteryLife_10.9Hrs
2/6 LenovoYogaSlim7iProX(82TK00AFIN)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_Capacity_16GB"
3/6 LenovoYogaSlim7iProX(82TK00AFIN)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_DisplaySize_14.5Inches(36.83cm)"
4/6 LenovoYogaSlim7iProX(82TK00AFIN)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_3"
View all Images 5/6 LenovoYogaSlim7iProX(82TK00AFIN)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_4"
Key Specs
₹134,990
14.5 Inches (36.83 cm)
Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
3072 x 1920 Pixels
1.45 Kg weight (Light-weight)
10.9 Hrs
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X 82TK00AFIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X 82TK00AFIN Laptop in India is Rs. 134,990.  It comes in the following colors: ...Read More

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X 82TK00AFIN Laptop in India is Rs. 134,990.  It comes in the following colors: Ultimate Grey (Top), Cloud Grey (Keyboard Cover and Bottom).

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X (82TK00AFIN) Laptop (Core I7 12th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/4 GB)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR5,14.5 Inches (36.83 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X 82tk00afin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
  • 10.9 Hrs
Display Details
  • 120 Hz
  • 250 ppi
  • 14.5 Inches (36.83 cm)
  • 3072 x 1920 Pixels
  • 3K (3072 x 1920) IPS Dolby Vision Touch 100% sRGB 400 Nits 120Hz
  • 400 nits
  • Yes
General Information
  • 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
  • X (82TK00AFIN)
  • Lenovo
  • 1.45 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 64-bit
  • 15.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Ultimate Grey (Top), Cloud Grey (Keyboard Cover, Bottom)
Memory
  • LPDDR5
  • 1
  • 16 GB
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • 1080p
  • Yes
  • Built-In Dual Array Microphones
  • Yes
  • Built-In Stereo Speakers
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5.1
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 3 Years
Performance
  • 14
  • Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
  • 4 GB
  • 3.4 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Clickpad
  • , English
  • No
Ports
  • 4
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • M.2/Optane
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Lenovo
Icon
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
(16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
Add to compare
₹ 78,990
Check Details
Lenovo Yoga 9i
(1 TB SSD,16 GB LPDDR5 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 174,990
Check Details
Lenovo Thinkpad X13
(512 GB SSD,16 GB LPDDR5 RAM,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 195,990
Check Details
Lenovo Thinkpad T14
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 140,500
Check Details
View All Lenovo Laptops Icon
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X 82TK00AFIN Laptop Competitors
Icon
HP Spectre X360 13 aw0205tu 9JB00PA
(512 GB SSD,16 GB LPDDR3 RAM,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 132,190
Check Details
Apple MacBook Pro MXK52HN A Ultrabook
(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR3,13 Inches (33.02 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 151,900
Buy Now
Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EG KA521TS Laptop
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR4X,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 114,990
Check Details
HP Omen 15 en1037AX 3W219PA
(1 TB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 142,390
Check Details
Apple MacBook Air M2 MLY43HN A Ultrabook
(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM null,13.6 Inches (34.54 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 135,990
Check Details
Dell XPS 13 9315 ICC C786507WIN8
(512 GB SSD,16 GB LPDDR5 RAM,13.4 Inches (34.04 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 121,299
Check Details
Acer Swift Edge OLED SFA16 41 NX KAASI 001 Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR5,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 124,999
Check Details
Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED K6500ZC L712WS Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR5,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 116,990
Check Details
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED UP3404VA KN753WS Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR5,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 134,990
Check Details
MSI Bravo 15 C7VFK 087IN Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR5,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 110,990
Check Details

Latest Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.Icon
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
Realme Narzo 60Icon
Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G - Features, Price and more
14 Jul 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.Icon
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X 82TK00AFIN Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises
22 Aug 2022
View All Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Lenovo V15 ITL G2
(1 TB HDD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,15 Inches (38.1 cm) Display Size)
₹33,990
Check Details
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X 82tk00afin Laptop