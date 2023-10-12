 Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Gen 2 (20tbs4k300) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/dos) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Gen 2 20TBS4K300 Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Gen 2 20TBS4K300 Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 80,250 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Gen 2 20TBS4K300 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Gen 2 20TBS4K300 Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 12 October 2023
LenovoThinkpadE14Gen2(20TBS4K300)Laptop(CoreI511thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/DOS)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 LenovoThinkpadE14Gen2(20TBS4K300)Laptop(CoreI511thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/DOS)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹80,250
14.1 Inches (35.81 cm)
Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
512 GB
DOS
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.60 Kg weight
₹75,990 40% OFF
Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Gen 2 20TBS4K300 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Gen 2 20TBS4K300 Laptop in India is Rs. 80,250.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Gen 2 20TBS4K300 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 75,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

40% off

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 14 FHD Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 14" FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Professional/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1.59 kg), 21E3S00L00
₹126,792 ₹75,990
Out of Stock
22% off

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 14 inch 35 56cm FHD IPS Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 14-inch (35.56cm) FHD IPS Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Microsoft Office H&S 2021/FPR/Black/1.59 kg), 20TAS13N00
₹89,500 ₹69,499
35% off

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 14 inch 35 56cm FHD IPS Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 14-inch (35.56cm) FHD IPS Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Microsoft Office H&S 2021/FPR/Black/1.59 kg), 20TAS13R00
₹111,060 ₹72,723
31% off

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 13th Gen 14 WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 13th Gen 14" WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1.41 kg), 21JKS0UA00
₹107,000 ₹73,990
Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Gen 2 20tbs4k300 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

Display Details

  • Pixel Density

    156 ppi

  • Display Features

    FHD Display

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    14.1 Inches (35.81 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

General Information

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    365 x 300 x 50 mm

  • Thickness

    50 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Weight

    1.60 Kg weight

  • Model

    E14 Gen 2 (20TBS4K300)

  • Colour

    Black

  • Operating System

    DOS

Memory

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1*8 Gigabyte

Multimedia

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphones

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

Networking

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

Performance

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Integrated

  • Clockspeed

    4.2 Ghz

Peripherals

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

Ports

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB
Lenovo Legion Slim 7

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises

22 Aug 2022
Laptops News

Latest Laptops

