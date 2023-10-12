Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Gen 2 (20tbs4k300) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/dos) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 14 FHD Thin and Light Laptop
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 14" FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Professional/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1.59 kg), 21E3S00L00
The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Gen 2 20TBS4K300 Laptop in India is Rs. 80,250. At Amazon, the Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Gen 2 20TBS4K300 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 75,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
