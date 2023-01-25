 Lenovo Vibe Shot Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lenovo Phones Lenovo Vibe Shot

    Lenovo Vibe Shot

    Lenovo Vibe Shot is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 25,499 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core) Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Vibe Shot from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Vibe Shot now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24721/heroimage/lenovo-vibe-shot-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24721/images/Design/lenovo-vibe-shot-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹25,499
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core (1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core)
    16 MP
    8 MP
    2900 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹25,499
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    16 MP
    2900 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo Vibe Shot Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2900 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G) / Up to 30 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G) / Up to 30 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 408 Hours(3G) / Up to 456 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 408 Hours(3G) / Up to 456 Hours(2G)
    • 2900 mAh
    Camera
    • 3456 x 4608 Pixels
    • No
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Optical Image stabilization
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    Design
    • 70 mm
    • 145 grams
    • Black, Red, White
    • 142.7 mm
    • 7.6 mm
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 441 ppi
    • 68.84 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    General
    • Lenovo
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • Vibe Shot
    • No
    • October 5, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Head: 0.739 W/kg, Body: 1.077 W/kg
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 405
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
    • Octa core (1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core)
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lenovo Vibe Shot FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo Vibe Shot in India?

    Lenovo Vibe Shot price in India at 9,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2900 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo Vibe Shot?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo Vibe Shot?

    How long does the Lenovo Vibe Shot last?

    What is the Lenovo Vibe Shot Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo Vibe Shot Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lenovo Vibe Shot