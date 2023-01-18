 Lenovo S660 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo S660

    Lenovo S660 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo S660 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo S660 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Lenovo S660 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 800 Hours(3G) / Up to 840 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G) / Up to 36 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G) / Up to 36 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 800 Hours(3G) / Up to 840 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 fps
    Design
    • 68.8 mm
    • 137 mm
    • 10 mm
    • 151 grams
    • Black
    Display
    • 64.46 %
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 234 ppi
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Lenovo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 14, 2014 (Official)
    • S660
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    • MediaTek MT6582
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Lenovo S660 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo S660 in India?

    Lenovo S660 price in India at 13,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo S660?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo S660?

    How long does the Lenovo S660 last?

    What is the Lenovo S660 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo S660 Waterproof?

    Lenovo S660