 Lenovo Vibe S1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo Vibe S1

    Lenovo Vibe S1 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,650 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2420 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Vibe S1 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Vibe S1 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo Vibe S1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2420 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 12 Hours(4G) / Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 26 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 288 Hours(4G) / Up to 288 Hours(3G) / Up to 264 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 12 Hours(4G) / Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 26 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 288 Hours(4G) / Up to 288 Hours(3G) / Up to 264 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 2420 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • BSI Sensor
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera 2 MP Camera
    • No
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Dual
    • No
    Design
    • 143.3 mm
    • Blue, White
    • 7.8 mm
    • 132 grams
    • 70.8 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 441 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 67.77 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • November 24, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Lenovo
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • Vibe S1
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T760 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6752
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Lenovo Vibe S1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo Vibe S1 in India?

    Lenovo Vibe S1 price in India at 13,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP + 2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6752; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2420 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo Vibe S1?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo Vibe S1?

    How long does the Lenovo Vibe S1 last?

    What is the Lenovo Vibe S1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo Vibe S1 Waterproof?

    View More

    Lenovo Vibe S1