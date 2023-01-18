Lenovo Vibe S1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Lenovo Vibe S1 in India?
Lenovo Vibe S1 price in India at 13,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP + 2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6752; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2420 mAh.
