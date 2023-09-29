 Lenovo Yoga 9 14iap7 (82lu00a9in) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 82LU00A9IN Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 82LU00A9IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 179,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1280P (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 82LU00A9IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 82LU00A9IN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 29 September 2023
16GB
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P157774/heroimage/lenovo-14iap7-82lu00a9in-157774-v1-large-1.jpg_LenovoYoga914IAP7(82LU00A9IN)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P157774/heroimage/lenovo-14iap7-82lu00a9in-157774-v1-large-1.jpg_LenovoYoga914IAP7(82LU00A9IN)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_3
1/4 LenovoYoga914IAP7(82LU00A9IN)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_16GB
2/4 LenovoYoga914IAP7(82LU00A9IN)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)"
3/4 LenovoYoga914IAP7(82LU00A9IN)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_2"
View all Images 4/4 LenovoYoga914IAP7(82LU00A9IN)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_3"
Key Specs
₹179,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i7-1280P (12th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
3840 x 2400 Pixels
₹149,990 21% OFF
Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 82LU00A9IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 82LU00A9IN Laptop in India is Rs. 179,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 82LU00A9IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 149,990.  It comes in the following colors: Oatmeal.

Lenovo Yoga 9 11th Gen Intel Core i7 14 35 56cms 4K Ultra HD IPS 2 in 1 Touchscreen Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 9 11th Gen Intel Core i7 14"(35.56cms) 4K Ultra HD IPS 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office 2019/Fingerprint Reader/Shadow Black/Leather Surface/1.44Kg),82BG005JIN
₹189,990 ₹149,990
Lenovo Yoga 9 Intel Evo i7 1280P 14 35 56cm QHD OLED 2 in 1 400Nits Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 9 Intel Evo i7 1280P 14"(35.56cm) QHD OLED 2-in-1 400Nits Laptop(16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/E-Colour Pen/1Yr Warranty/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Oatmeal/1.4Kg), 82LU008TIN
₹237,890 ₹171,665
Lenovo Yoga 9 14iap7 (82lu00a9in) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Expert Review

  • Great responsive OLED touchscreen display
  • Satisfactory overall performance
  • Beautiful design
  • Great audio performance
  • Reflective glass screen
  • Holder for the pen

Lenovo Yoga 9 14iap7 (82lu00a9in) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Verdict

If you have a budget of around Rs. 135000 and you are looking for a convertible laptop with an elegant design, great display, and satisfactory overall performance, then the Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 can be favourably looked at.


Lenovo Yoga 9 14iap7 82lu00a9in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
  • 65 W
  • 4 Cell
Display Details
  • No
  • 60 Hz
  • 323 ppi
  • WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) OLED Glare Touch 100% DCI-P3 400 nits 60Hz Low Blue Light
  • OLED
  • 400 nits
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 3840 x 2400 Pixels
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • Oatmeal
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 14IAP7 (82LU00A9IN)
  • Lenovo
Memory
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • 5200 Mhz
  • LPDDR5
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Yes
  • Built-In Speakers
  • 720p
Networking
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
  • 5.1
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • 3.4 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-1280P (12th Gen)
  • Intel Iris Xe
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • ClickPad + Lenovo E-Color Pen
  • Yes
  • , Oatmeal - English (US)
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • M.2/Optane
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14iap7 82lu00a9in Laptop