Lenovo Yoga 9i Price in India(17 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

 Lenovo Yoga 9i Price in India(17 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews

    Lenovo Yoga 9i

    Lenovo Yoga 9i is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 174,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1360P (13th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga 9i from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga 9i now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Lenovo Yoga 9i Price in India

    Lenovo Yoga 9i price in India starts at Rs.174,990. The lowest price of Lenovo Yoga 9i is Rs.169,792 on amazon.in which is available in Oatmeal colour.

    Lenovo Yoga 9i Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 3840 x 2400 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 10 Hrs
    • 75 W
    • 4 Cell
    • 10 Hrs
    Display Details
    • Yes
    • 16:10
    • 3840 x 2400 Pixels
    • OLED
    • 400 nits
    • 323 ppi
    • 4K (3840x2400) OLED 400Nits Glossy 100% DCI-P3 DisplayHDR 500 Dolby Vision Glass Touch
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    General Information
    • Oatmeal
    • 1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    • (83B1002GIN)
    • Lenovo
    • 15 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 318 x 230 x 15  mm
    Memory
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    • 1
    • LPDDR5
    • 16 GB
    • 16 GB
    • LPDDR5
    • 5200 Mhz
    Multimedia
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Stereo Speakers
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 1080p
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 3 Years
    Performance
    • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    • Intel Iris Xe
    • 3.4 Ghz
    • Intel Core i7-1360P (13th Gen)
    • 12
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • ClickPad + Lenovo Precision Pen
    • , English
    Ports
    • 1
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    • 1 TB
    • M.2/Optane
    Lenovo Yoga 9i